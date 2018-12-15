Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.35. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $164.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.90.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 115.8% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth about $514,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 35.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 17,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth about $2,983,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOH traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.98. 199,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,972. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $70.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.24%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

