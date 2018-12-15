Analysts Expect DISH Network Corp (DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Analysts expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce $3.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the lowest is $3.21 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $13.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $13.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DISH Network from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Guggenheim raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

In other DISH Network news, insider James Defranco bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.99 per share, for a total transaction of $174,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,203,529 shares in the company, valued at $42,111,479.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 145,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,000. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,882,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,230,000 after acquiring an additional 268,390 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 62.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 218,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 83,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,882,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,230,000 after purchasing an additional 268,390 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 13.9% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,756,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 35.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 114,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

DISH traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,838,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,726. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.22.

DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

