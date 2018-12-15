Analysts Expect Rexnord Corp (RXN) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. Rexnord posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.66 million. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on RXN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,987.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,964 shares of company stock valued at $850,167. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 22.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Rexnord by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rexnord by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 254,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rexnord by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rexnord by 5.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $32.11.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

