Analysts Expect Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $0.00

Analysts expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to announce $49.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.20 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $45.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $180.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.90 million to $181.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $205.19 million, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $209.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $47.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

In other news, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $338,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $59,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,961.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,976 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at about $23,805,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,242,000 after buying an additional 223,565 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at about $8,040,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 457,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,733,000 after buying an additional 139,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 77.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 132,686 shares during the last quarter.

VCRA stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. 253,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.27 and a beta of 0.17.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

