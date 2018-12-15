Analysts Set Bilfinger SE (GBF) Target Price at $41.36

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €41.36 ($48.09).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBF. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Cfra set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

GBF stock opened at €26.90 ($31.28) on Wednesday. Bilfinger has a 1 year low of €32.89 ($38.24) and a 1 year high of €41.14 ($47.84).

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides engineering and other industrial services to customers in the process industry. The company operates through two segments, Engineering & Technologies (E&T); and Maintenance, Modifications, & Operations (MMO). The E&T segment provides consulting, engineering, manufacturing, and assembly services for industrial facilities.

