Analysts Set Chimerix Inc (CMRX) PT at $6.50

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

CMRX stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 1,752.41%. Equities analysts predict that Chimerix will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Chimerix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 292,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chimerix by 12.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,091 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 18.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

