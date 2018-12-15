Analysts Set Okta Inc (OKTA) PT at $69.87

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Okta to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Okta to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Okta stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Okta has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The company had revenue of $105.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,073,872 shares of company stock worth $69,691,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

