Analysts Set WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW) PT at $256.36

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 256.36 ($3.35).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Shares of MRW opened at GBX 225.85 ($2.95) on Wednesday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.40 ($3.32).

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

