Analyzing Box Ships (TEUFF) & Euroseas (ESEA)

Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Box Ships and Euroseas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00

Euroseas has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 231.13%. Given Euroseas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Box Ships.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Box Ships and Euroseas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Ships $17.49 million 0.00 -$226.62 million N/A N/A Euroseas $42.92 million 0.20 -$6.09 million ($0.38) -1.99

Euroseas has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Profitability

This table compares Box Ships and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Ships N/A N/A N/A Euroseas 3.76% -8.84% -1.87%

Volatility & Risk

Box Ships has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euroseas has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Euroseas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Euroseas beats Box Ships on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Box Ships Company Profile

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 11 containerships; and 6 drybulk carriers, including 3 Panamax drybulk carriers, 1 Handymax drybulk carrier, 1 Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and 1 Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

