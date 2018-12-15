Analyzing Celcuity (CELC) & Its Competitors

Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) is one of 23 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Celcuity to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Celcuity has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celcuity’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Celcuity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity N/A -24.34% -23.67% Celcuity Competitors -103.88% -222.77% -36.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Celcuity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Celcuity and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity N/A -$6.25 million -28.64 Celcuity Competitors $1.13 billion $90.54 million 406.85

Celcuity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Celcuity. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Celcuity and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity 0 0 2 0 3.00 Celcuity Competitors 142 572 681 36 2.43

Celcuity currently has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.91%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Celcuity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Celcuity is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Celcuity beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. It is also developing CELx tests to diagnose 14 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

