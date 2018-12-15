Analyzing Dare Bioscience (DARE) & Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) and Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Dare Bioscience has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Dare Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Dare Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dare Bioscience and Catalyst Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience N/A N/A -$11.50 million ($1.24) -0.60 Catalyst Biosciences $1.02 million 112.61 -$21.56 million ($7.45) -1.29

Dare Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Catalyst Biosciences. Catalyst Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dare Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dare Bioscience and Catalyst Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience N/A -80.72% -74.50% Catalyst Biosciences -2,983.40% -22.67% -21.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dare Bioscience and Catalyst Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dare Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 500.40%. Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 146.88%. Given Dare Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dare Bioscience is more favorable than Catalyst Biosciences.

Summary

Dare Bioscience beats Catalyst Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Strategic Science and Technologies-D, LLC and Strategic Science Technologies, LLC to develop and commercialize indications for women related to female sexual dysfunction and/or female reproductive health. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors. The company is also developing CB 2679d/ISU304, a Factor IX drug, which has completed enrollment of a Phase I/II subcutaneous dosing trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with hemophilia B; and CB 2782, an anti-C3 protease program for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as CB 1965a, a Factor Xa therapeutic program used as a universal procoagulant. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development of human Factor VIIa products; and ISU Abxis for development and manufacturing of the Factor IX products through Phase I/II clinical trials. The company has strategic research collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences, Inc. to develop intravitreal anti-complement factor 3 products for the treatment of dry AMD and other retinal diseases. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

