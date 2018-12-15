Analyzing Hailiang Education Group (HLG) and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (FEDU)

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hailiang Education Group and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) 1 1 0 0 1.50

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Hailiang Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $171.86 million 8.01 $34.21 million N/A N/A Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) $47.49 million 0.90 $7.01 million $0.19 18.84

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Four Seasons Edu (Cayman).

Dividends

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Hailiang Education Group does not pay a dividend. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) pays out 210.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) 8.78% 4.09% 3.18%

Summary

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) beats Hailiang Education Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, hotel management, sports activities consulting, school management, and purchasing and transportation services, as well as after-school enrichment program, overseas study trip, and international study programs. In addition, the company's schools offer basic educational programs and international programs at the primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities, SAT courses for the United States universities, and VCE courses for the Australia universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. As of June 30, 2018, it had 22,110 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools. It also offers education and management consulting services. The company offers after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students. As of February 28, 2018, the company operated 31 learning centers in Shanghai and 7 in other cities. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

