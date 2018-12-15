Analyzing Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) & Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Lakeland Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $142.07 million 4.24 $54.68 million $1.97 10.66 Lakeland Financial $201.71 million 5.17 $57.33 million $2.39 17.24

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Merchants Bancorp. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Merchants Bancorp and Lakeland Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lakeland Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Merchants Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.76%. Lakeland Financial has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.79%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than Merchants Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 38.21% 17.63% 1.66% Lakeland Financial 30.88% 15.54% 1.58%

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Merchants Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as a diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the retail banking, agricultural lending, single family mortgage lending, small business administration lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. The company operates seven branches comprising three branches in the Indianapolis, Indiana metropolitan area; two branches in Lynn, Indiana; and two branches in Joy and New Boston, Illinois. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; retail and merchant credit card services; and Internet business banking and online treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 49 branch offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.