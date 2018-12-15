Analyzing One Horizon Group (OHGI) and AltiGen Communications (ATGN)

One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) and AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get One Horizon Group alerts:

0.6% of One Horizon Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of One Horizon Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of AltiGen Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

One Horizon Group has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltiGen Communications has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for One Horizon Group and AltiGen Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AltiGen Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares One Horizon Group and AltiGen Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group $710,000.00 13.70 -$7.43 million N/A N/A AltiGen Communications $8.39 million 1.63 $380,000.00 N/A N/A

AltiGen Communications has higher revenue and earnings than One Horizon Group.

Profitability

This table compares One Horizon Group and AltiGen Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group -1,071.23% -79.80% -70.89% AltiGen Communications 11.46% 97.86% 25.43%

Summary

AltiGen Communications beats One Horizon Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Horizon Group Company Profile

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

AltiGen Communications Company Profile

AltiGen Communications, Inc. designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop. It also offers MaxAgent, a Windows-based desktop application to bring call control and workgroup information to call center agents; MaxSupervisor, a Windows-based desktop application for call center supervisors; and MaxACD for Lync, a call center solution. In addition, the company provides hosted services; and service support programs, including software assurance programs that offer customers with updates, patches, new releases, and technical support for the applications they are licensed to use. It sells its products to small-to-medium sized and multi-site businesses, corporate branch offices, call centers, credit unions, and community banks through a channel of distributors and resellers. AltiGen Communications, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for One Horizon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Horizon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.