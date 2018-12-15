Analyzing TransAlta (TAC) and SSE PLC/S (SSEZY)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) and SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransAlta and SSE PLC/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $1.78 billion 0.83 -$123.42 million ($0.18) -28.83 SSE PLC/S $41.41 billion 0.33 $1.09 billion $1.61 8.46

SSE PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSE PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. SSE PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. TransAlta pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SSE PLC/S pays out 105.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and SSE PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta -10.56% -2.45% -0.86% SSE PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SSE PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TransAlta has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE PLC/S has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TransAlta and SSE PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 2 1 0 2.33 SSE PLC/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

SSE PLC/S beats TransAlta on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,546 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas; and offers other energy-related services. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

