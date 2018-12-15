Anglo American (AAL) Given New GBX 1,480 Price Target at DZ Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price upped by DZ Bank from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,480 ($19.34) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,170 ($28.35) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,888.67 ($24.68).

Get Anglo American alerts:

LON AAL traded down GBX 17.60 ($0.23) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,694.40 ($22.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,469,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 950.10 ($12.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,870 ($24.43).

In other news, insider Tony O’Neill purchased 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,739 ($22.72) per share, with a total value of £28,015.29 ($36,606.94).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.