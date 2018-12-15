Animation Vision Cash (AVH) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week

Animation Vision Cash (CURRENCY:AVH) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. Animation Vision Cash has a total market cap of $0.00 and $77,430.00 worth of Animation Vision Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Animation Vision Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Animation Vision Cash has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Animation Vision Cash alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.92 or 0.10501750 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00032741 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00015126 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00007031 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Animation Vision Cash

Animation Vision Cash (AVH) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Animation Vision Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Animation Vision Cash’s official website is www.av.cash. Animation Vision Cash’s official Twitter account is @AvHcommunity.

Animation Vision Cash Token Trading

Animation Vision Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animation Vision Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Animation Vision Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Animation Vision Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Animation Vision Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Animation Vision Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.