Annette Tumolo Sells 2,376 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Annette Tumolo sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.51, for a total value of $604,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,504 shares in the company, valued at $382,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $247.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.00 and a 12-month high of $345.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.25). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,867,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,832,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,080.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 237,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,354,000 after purchasing an additional 226,667 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

