Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) will announce $43.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Antero Midstream GP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.90 million. Antero Midstream GP posted sales of $23.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream GP will report full-year sales of $141.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.27 million to $142.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $231.50 million, with estimates ranging from $222.38 million to $235.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream GP.

Get Antero Midstream GP alerts:

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.72 million. Antero Midstream GP had a return on equity of 231.93% and a net margin of 40.12%. Antero Midstream GP’s revenue was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

AMGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Antero Midstream GP from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Antero Midstream GP to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream GP in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of Antero Midstream GP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,074. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.67 and a beta of 1.06. Antero Midstream GP has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This is an increase from Antero Midstream GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Antero Midstream GP’s payout ratio is currently 1,933.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 254,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 20.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream GP (AMGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.