Appian (APPN) Shares Down 8.8%

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) fell 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.65. 902,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 506,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. Barclays boosted their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.89.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Appian had a negative return on equity of 85.70% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 80,883 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,316,489.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 375,824 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.39 per share, with a total value of $10,669,643.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,265,849 shares of company stock valued at $33,111,919 and sold 102,645 shares valued at $2,941,914. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Appian by 2,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Appian by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,348 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Appian by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 152,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,439 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

