Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 208.26% and a negative net margin of 299.85%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 2.48% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc provides biotechnology based security solutions for supply chain security, brand protection, and law enforcement applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

