Approach Resources (AREX) vs. Trans-Pacific Aerospace (TPAC) Critical Comparison

Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) and Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -3.7, indicating that its stock price is 470% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Approach Resources has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Approach Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Approach Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Approach Resources has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.24%. Given Approach Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Approach Resources is more favorable than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Approach Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Approach Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Approach Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Pacific Aerospace $110,000.00 7.47 -$4.56 million N/A N/A Approach Resources $105.35 million 1.06 -$112.35 million ($0.36) -3.28

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Approach Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Approach Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Approach Resources 20.85% -4.04% -2.20%

Summary

Approach Resources beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company Profile

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved reserves were 181.5 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. The company also owned and operated 813 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

