Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) CAO Ian M. Shaw Sells 20,000 Shares

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) CAO Ian M. Shaw sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,340 shares in the company, valued at $64,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Approach Resources stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 340,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Approach Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 million. Approach Resources had a net margin of 20.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Approach Resources Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. KLR Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Approach Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Approach Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 200,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Approach Resources by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 88,295 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Approach Resources by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Approach Resources by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,504,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 361,169 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

