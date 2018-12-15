Aquabounty Technologies (AQB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

AQB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Aquabounty Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised Aquabounty Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

AQB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Aquabounty Technologies has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.99.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aquabounty Technologies stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,735 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.93% of Aquabounty Technologies worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquabounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.