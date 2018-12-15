Aramark (ARMK) PT Lowered to $44.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.16% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ARMK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Aramark from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aramark from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Aramark has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $46.09. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aramark news, CEO Eric J. Foss bought 92,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.46 per share, with a total value of $3,004,627.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,679,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,513,551.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,914.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aramark by 58.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 89,764 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Aramark in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Aramark by 13.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Aramark by 10.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 239,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Aramark by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following business segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.