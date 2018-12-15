ARbit Price Tops $0.0005 (ARB)

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. ARbit has a total market cap of $4,638.00 and $3.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARbit coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARbit has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000136 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ARbit

ARB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 10,149,710 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARbit Coin Trading

ARbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

