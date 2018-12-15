Argo Group (ARGO) Director Mural R. Josephson Sells 5,543 Shares

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Director Mural R. Josephson sold 5,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $382,577.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.09. The company had a trading volume of 148,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,470. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.83 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Boenning Scattergood set a $72.00 price target on Argo Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Argo Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

