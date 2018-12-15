Ashtead Group (AHT) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 2,390 ($31.23) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,330 ($30.45).

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 1,720 ($22.47) on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,476 ($19.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55).

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 98.80 ($1.29) EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th.

In other news, insider Ian Sutcliffe acquired 13,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,794 ($23.44) per share, with a total value of £249,958.02 ($326,614.43).

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

