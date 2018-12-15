Asia Pacific Fund (APB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.37

Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. (NYSE:APB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 6600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

In other news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Downey sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Fund stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. (NYSE:APB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.41% of Asia Pacific Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Fund Company Profile (NYSE:APB)

The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund or trust, which engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment of investable assets in equity securities of companies in the Asia Pacific countries. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

