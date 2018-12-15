Assd Brit FOODS/ADR (ASBFY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

ASBFY stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Assd Brit FOODS/ADR has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $41.03.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Assd Brit FOODS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Assd Brit FOODS/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

Assd Brit FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

