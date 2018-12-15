Astec Industries (ASTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.96

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.96 and last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 3231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. William Blair lowered Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $699.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.29). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $256.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

