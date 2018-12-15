ATLANT (ATL) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Top Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One ATLANT token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and YoBit. ATLANT has a market cap of $694,423.00 and approximately $68,891.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATLANT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.02178745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00141881 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00173058 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031590 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,551,901 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, OKEx, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.