Atlantic Trust LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 57,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $165.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $831.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $221.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. DA Davidson reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.77.

In other news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

