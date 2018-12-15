AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Cut by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.2% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 116,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 44,732 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 265,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 31,639 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 38,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,133,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,501,000 after buying an additional 1,358,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

T opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $185.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

