AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,903,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,346 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of AT&T worth $157,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 185,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 28,933 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,902,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.22 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $185.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at $214,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/att-inc-t-shares-bought-by-public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.