Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $133.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.07.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

