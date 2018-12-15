Auto Trader Group (AUTO) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AUTO. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays cut shares of Auto Trader Group to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.81) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 424.92 ($5.55).

AUTO opened at GBX 448.30 ($5.86) on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 313 ($4.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 445 ($5.81).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

