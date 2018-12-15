Autohome Inc (ATHM) Receives $86.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Macquarie started coverage on Autohome in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.34 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Autohome from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, CLSA set a $95.00 price target on Autohome and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Autohome by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Autohome by 7,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 53,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,646 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 673,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after acquiring an additional 83,499 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 108,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.89. Autohome has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.16 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

