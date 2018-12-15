Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.14% of Autoliv worth $85,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Autoliv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $89.00 target price on shares of Autoliv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $73.81 on Friday. Autoliv Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.59 and a 1 year high of $115.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.23). Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

