Autoliv Inc. Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $7.33 Per Share (ALV)

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Autoliv in a report issued on Monday, December 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $7.33 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALV. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Autoliv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Longbow Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

Autoliv stock opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv has a one year low of $73.59 and a one year high of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

