Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $111,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $119,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 328.5% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $136,000. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 62,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $9,059,774.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,177 shares in the company, valued at $19,971,599.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael C. Eberhard sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,948 shares of company stock worth $25,409,660. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.27.

ADP stock opened at $134.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $107.61 and a one year high of $153.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.64%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

