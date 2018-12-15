Autonio Achieves Market Cap of $927,487.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Ethfinex and Exrates. Autonio has a market capitalization of $927,487.00 and approximately $120,830.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Autonio has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.02090793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00141072 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00174430 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031435 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031114 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 220,466,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,170,057 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.