Axel Springer (SPR) PT Set at €60.00 by Barclays

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) received a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.21 ($75.83).

FRA SPR opened at €50.95 ($59.24) on Thursday. Axel Springer has a 52 week low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 52 week high of €73.80 ($85.81).

About Axel Springer

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

