AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AZRX. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

AZRX stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. AzurRx BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 413,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $1,284,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners boosted its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 66.3% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 137,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,697 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $417,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Further Reading: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.