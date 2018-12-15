AZZ (AZZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE AZZ opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AZZ has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.40.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Wesley Fehlman acquired 1,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.48 per share, for a total transaction of $45,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,097.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $228,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,271.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in AZZ by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,547,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,655,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,655,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AZZ by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 157,205 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AZZ by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in AZZ by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 111,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

