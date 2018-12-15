B. Riley Reiterates “$90.00” Price Target for InterDigital (IDCC)

B. Riley set a $90.00 price objective on InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of InterDigital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Get InterDigital alerts:

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.59 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

In other InterDigital news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $406,523.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 106.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.