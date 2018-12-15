Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $20.07 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bain Capital Specialty Finance an industry rank of 103 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $18.81.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

There is no company description available for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.