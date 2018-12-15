Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $20.07 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bain Capital Specialty Finance an industry rank of 103 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $18.81.
In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
