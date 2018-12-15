Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,786 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 198.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 169,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 287,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 33,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 38,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 291,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.56. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

SOHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

