Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in CONMED Co. (CNMD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CONMED by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,174 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in CONMED by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CONMED by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

In other CONMED news, EVP Heather L. Cohen purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.60 per share, with a total value of $61,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $63.74 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. CONMED’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $78.00 target price on shares of CONMED and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

