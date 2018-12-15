Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 1,933 Shares of Globant SA (GLOB)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invictus RG increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 13,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 676,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 232,283 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,324,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after acquiring an additional 250,605 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOB opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.85. Globant SA has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $66.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

